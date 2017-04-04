6 Equal Pay Day Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

Today, April 4, 2017, is Equal Pay Day in the United States.

Source: Shutterstock

Equal Pay Day is a time set aside in the United States to bring awareness to wage gap claims in the United States. The day has women and men coming out in support of equal pay for all people.

According to the National Committee on Pay Equality, Tuesday was chosen as the day for Equal Pay Day because it is how far into the next week a woman has to work to make the same as a man. The day was also chosen so as to avoid major religious and national holidays.

The National Committee on Pay Equity created Equal Pay Day back in 1996. It hopes that the day will help bring awareness to the pay gap controversy that is taking place in the United States.

InvestorPlace has collected a series of images to share on Equal Pay Day. These images can be shared on social media websites, such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), to help bring awareness to the event.

You can check out the Equal Pay Day images in the following gallery.