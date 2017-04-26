ESPN Layoffs 2017: List of On-Air Personalities That Just Got Cut

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) has announced a series of ESPN layoffs 2017.

The company is firing about 100 workers of the sports network, including a large number of popular on-air personalities. The move is part of a broader effort by ESPN to cut costs.

Here are some of the names who will no longer be with the company:

Predictive Analytics Expert Rufus Peabody

College Sports Reporter Chantel Jennings

New Orleans Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier

Radio Host Robin Lundberg

NFL Analyst Ashley Fox

College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore

Houston Rockets Reporter Calvin Watkins

ESPNW and ESPN Chicago Columnist Melissa Isaacson

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford

NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

Big Ten Reporter Brian Bennett

MLB Writer Jayson Stark

SEC Football Reporter David Ching

ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus

Big 12 Reporter Max Olson

Dodgers Reporter Doug Padilla

Columnist Johnette Howard

Radio Host Danny Kanell

College Basketball Reporter C.L. Brown

SEC Recruiting Analyst Derek Tyson

ESPN Dallas Columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor

College Football Reporter Brett McMurphy

Baseball Reporter Mark Saxon

MLB Analyst Jim Bowden

Big Ten Football Reporter Austin Ward

Wisconsin and Big Ten Football Reporter Jesse Temple

Here are some more of the workers who lost their jobs.

DIS stock grew 0.4% Tuesday.