ESPN Layoffs 2017: List of On-Air Personalities That Just Got Cut

About 100 more workers have lost their jobs

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has announced a series of ESPN layoffs 2017.

ESPN Layoffs 2017The company is firing about 100 workers of the sports network, including a large number of popular on-air personalities. The move is part of a broader effort by ESPN to cut costs.

Here are some of the names who will no longer be with the company:

  • Predictive Analytics Expert Rufus Peabody
  • College Sports Reporter Chantel Jennings
  • New Orleans Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier
  • Radio Host Robin Lundberg
  • NFL Analyst Ashley Fox
  • College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore
  • Houston Rockets Reporter Calvin Watkins
  • ESPNW and ESPN Chicago Columnist Melissa Isaacson
  • SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford
  • NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss
  • NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer
  • Big Ten Reporter Brian Bennett
  • MLB Writer Jayson Stark
  • SEC Football Reporter David Ching
  • ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus
  • Big 12 Reporter Max Olson
  • Dodgers Reporter Doug Padilla
  • Columnist Johnette Howard
  • Radio Host Danny Kanell
  • College Basketball Reporter C.L. Brown
  • SEC Recruiting Analyst Derek Tyson
  • ESPN Dallas Columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor
  • College Football Reporter Brett McMurphy
  • Baseball Reporter Mark Saxon
  • MLB Analyst Jim Bowden
  • Big Ten Football Reporter Austin Ward
  • Wisconsin and Big Ten Football Reporter Jesse Temple

Here are some more of the workers who lost their jobs.

DIS stock grew 0.4% Tuesday.

