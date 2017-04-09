Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Accenture Plc (ACN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN ), WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC ), and Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on April 11, 2017.

Accenture will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.21 on 5/15/17, WD-40 will pay its quarterly dividend of 49 cents per share on 4/28/17, and Oxford Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on 4/28/17.

START SLIDESHOW :

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

As a percentage of ACN’s recent stock price of $117.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Accenture to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when ACN shares open for trading on 4/11/17.

Similarly, investors should look for WDFC to open 0.47% lower in price and for OXM to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACN, WDFC, and OXM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Accenture plc :

WD-40 Co :

Oxford Industries, Inc. :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.07% for Accenture, 1.88% for WD-40, and 2.00% for Oxford Industries.

More From InvestorPlace