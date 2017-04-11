How to Trade Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Ahead of Earnings

With North Korea rattling sabers, the conflict in Syria growing hotter and tensions in the Middle East rising, geopolitical turmoil is on the rise. And that means a return to safe-haven investments for traders and a potential crimp in global energy supplies.

While gold is the ultimate safe haven bet for troubled times, oil is a very close second in terms of investing power. And while there are several options for betting on a turnaround in the energy sector, there are few better barometers for the oil market than Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) and XOM stock.



Click to Enlarge After hitting a low near $38 per barrel in January last year, oil futures have marched steadily higher to rest near $53 per barrel this morning. Unfortunately, XOM stock hasn’t seen the same kind of love from investors. After enjoying a nice Trump bump following the November election, Exxon Mobil has declined roughly 8% so far in 2017.

But the stock is beginning to show some signs of life in the midst of rising geopolitical tensions. XOM has added about 3.5% since its March lows near $80 and has even pulled its 10-day and 50-day moving averages into a bullish cross — a technical formation that often brings additional buyers to the table.

Exxon Mobil has one significant short-term hurdle left to overcome in the $84-$85 region, and guidance from the company’s April 28 earnings report could provide just the spark XOM needs to break out.

For the record, Exxon Mobil earnings are expected to come in at 89 cents per share, more than double year-ago results of just 43 cents per share. Additionally, revenue is seen soaring 39.4% to $67.9 billion year-over-year.

Historically, Exxon Mobil has a habit of topping the consensus estimate, meaning Wall Street will be more focused on the company’s guidance. With oil prices already in an uptrend, it could signal a positive outlook for XOM for the rest of 2017.

