Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Delivers Despite Low Oil Prices

In a world where oil is fighting to hold $50 per barrel, despite production cuts by OPEC, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) is a stock you buy for income, not capital appreciation or growth.

Still, the quarter ending in March was a pretty good one for Exxon, with earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $63.3 billion. This was well past the earnings estimate of 85 cents, and even beat the “whisper number” of 93 cents.

As a result, the shares were rising in the pre-market, approaching $82.50 per share.

The company’s board presaged good news by hiking the dividend 2 cents per share, to 77 cents, on Apr 26. This brought the stock’s yield up to 3.8%.

The dividend had not been sustained by earnings since 2015 but helped keep the stock price from collapse, as the company’s revenues have marched straight down, with the price of oil, from $421 billion in 2014 to $218 billion in 2016. Despite the dividend, the shares are down 8% so far in 2017.

Good News for XOM Stock!

The best news in the release is that the dividend is now fully supported by earnings, a 95 cent per share profit easily beating the 77 cents per share payout.

The language of the press release, however, was that of a company desperate for growth. “New discovery, strategic acquisitions and key initiatives position company for growth.” If you’ve got it, you don’t have to flaunt it. Exxon is not accustomed to having it.

There are some things to brag about in the report. XOM’s earnings more than doubled from a year earlier to $4.01 billion from $1.80 billion a year ago. But earnings rose in part because of a big drop in capital spending, to $4.189 billion from $5.127 billion. Lower spending, in other words, representing half the profit gain.

Exxon earned more money despite pumping less oil, the equivalent of 4.2 million barrels per day, down 4%, thanks to the fact that crude prices bounced off their early 2016 low of barely $30 per barrel and mostly bounced around $50 per barrel during the quarter.

That is unlikely to be the case over the next year. The price may hold $50 per barrel, it may even go up, but it’s unlikely to rise by two-thirds as it did.

