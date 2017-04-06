Facebook Inc (FB) Reveals 10 Tips to Spot Fake News

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has unveiled a new way to combat fake news on its site.

Source: Shutterstock

The social media site recently rolled out a feature that flags fake news, and now the site also has a set of guidelines that educate you on fake news. These consist on a list that will make for more discerning readers, Facebook writes.

Here are some of the ways in which the company is making it easier to combat fake news:

The company warns you to be skeptical of headlines as fake news often has a catchy title with exclamation points for emphasis.

Look at the photos as sometimes the images are manipulated or taken out of contest to serve the writer’s agenda.

Take a look at the source and the URL, as sometimes you can spot fake news on Facebook with sources that are unfamiliar to you because they exist simply to manipulate your view on something. Meanwhile, URLs sometimes have titles similar to real websites in order to fool you.

“We think these tips will help people become more discerning readers, which is critically important as we’re moving to a world where people need to be more sceptical about what they read to make sure they are not misled or lied to,” the vice president of Feed said.

FB stock fell 0.6% Thursday.