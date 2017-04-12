Facebook Inc (FB): It’s Not Too Late to Buy FB Stock

I confess that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) never appealed to me as an investment. I avoid momentum stocks anyway, and I didn’t really believe that meaningful revenue would be generated by Mark Zuckerberg & Co. I was dead wrong.

Facebook has become a digital billboard, generating a massive 98% of its revenue from ads, which can be a terrific business. Now, more than 5 million businesses advertise on Facebook.com.

As technology improved and the ability to ascertain return on investment became more and more efficient, finding which sources for eyeballs would pay the best became easier. I never thought FB stock would be such a place, but here we are.

Not only that, but FB has gotten even better at figuring out how to leverage its users into generating more revenue, and a lot of that is happening via mobile. It makes sense, of course, because the entire world is mobile at this point and emerging markets are moving out of 2G into higher speeds.

Thus, FB stock has soared because it really owns the display side of generating digital ad revenue, while Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) owns the search side of the business.

I’m going to do some number-crunching here. I don’t want to overwhelm, but you’ll see how FB stock price is going up on the backs of some impressive growth as shown in Q4:

Daily Active Users (or DAUs): 1.23 billion, geographically well-diversified with the U.S. & Canada at 15%, Europe at 21%, Asia-Pacific coming in at 32%, and the rest of the globe also at 32%.

Mobile DAUs: 1.15 billion

Monthly Active Users (also known as MAUs): 1.86 billion

Mobile MAUs: 1.74 billion

Growth in ad revenue for Q4, year-over-year was an astonishing 53% to $8.63 billion.

Not only are users growing, but the average revenue per monthly active user (or ARPU) is off the charts for North America, climbing from $9 in Q4 of 2014 to $13.70 in 2015 (more than 50%!) and $19.81 last year, up nearly 50%.

Going back to this idea that mobile revenue growth is exploding on the backs of improving mobile technology, mobile revenue in Q4 of 2014 was $2.5 billion. It nearly tripled to $7.2 billion last year.

When you look at the entire digital ad spend these days, it is dominated by Facebook and Google.

