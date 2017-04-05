Massive Facebook Data Center to Be Built in Papillion, Neb.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is building a massive data center in Papillon, Nebraska.

Source: Shutterstock

The social media site has reportedly been working towards making this project a reality for a while, and it has finally received all the necessary regulatory approval and filled the paperwork to building this data center.

State and city officials were thrilled to welcome the company as they posed in photos carrying blue Facebook shovels to commemorate the event. The company revealed that the data center will be up and running sometime in 2020.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the project has been a “big team effort.” He was part of a group of Papillon and Nebraska leaders who gave speeches at the city’s City Hall, along with Papillon Mayor David Black.

Facebook logo was on the backdrop of the scene, along with the Greater Omaha Chamber’s “We Don’t Coast” slogan. The edifice will be the company’s ninth data center in the world, and one of the most advanced ones in terms of its technology.

The campus will total an area of 146 acres, including two 450,000-square-foot buildings.

“We’re terribly excited about the opportunity to have Facebook here and help us be able to grow our burgeoning data center industry here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said at the event.

FB stock is up 0.2% Wednesday.