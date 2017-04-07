Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Is a Buy Regardless of the Inevitable Pullback

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) have been on a tear this year, already up more than 23% in 2017. Based on that alone, FB stock seems too hot to handle and a pullback may seem imminent. But there’s more to the situation than what meets the eye.

After breaking above $130 in late-October, shares quickly cascaded lower. Ironically, Facebook stock hit its low for that particular pullback on Dec. 30, around $110.

So really, FB stock’s rally from the end of Q4 until now has only been about 7.5%. Maybe that seems irrelevant, but it’s more to show that Facebook stock has been playing catch-up this year. It’s not rallying on non-stop hype and euphoria.

You can’t buy FB stock on that basis alone, though.

Should You Buy Facebook Stock?

FB stock is certainly a buy for most investors. Or it should be. The stock’s valuation on a trailing basis looks expensive. It carries a price-to-earnings multiple of 40.5 and trades at 14.8 times last year’s sales. However, on a forward earnings basis, FB stock is much more reasonable.

Facebook trades with a forward P/E ratio of just 21. Many will say a P/E ratio of “just 21” is an oxymoron, as it is still expensive, but consider earnings-per-share expectations going forward. Analysts expect FB to earn $5.42 per share this year, up 28% from last year’s $4.23.

The momentum isn’t a one-year phenomenon either. Analyst estimates call for 23.1% earnings growth in 2018 as well. Five-year expectations — while admittedly less accurate — call for annual EPS growth of 23.5%.

Suddenly, FB stock doesn’t appear all that expensive after all. As for its P/S ratio, that is misleading as well. While Facebook trades at almost 15 times trailing sales, those sales are growing at a very rapid rate.

When I recently took a look at the FANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), formerly Google — I highlighted this very point:

“Even more impressively, Facebook has found a way to grow its revenue growth. That may seem like a typo, but it’s not. FB has managed to not only grow sales on a year-over-year basis, but also accelerate that rate of growth as well. After impressively growing sales in the 40% to 49% range through fiscal 2015, FB has now managed 50%+ revenue growth for five consecutive quarters.”

