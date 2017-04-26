You’ll Like Buying Facebook Inc (FB) Stock at $138 for a Profit!

As they say, the trend is your friend, but so are channel checks. As that relates to tech giant Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and its stock chart, an alternative reality where investors are less likely to like shares is entering the picture. Let me explain.

It has been a nice run since FB stock forged a corrective move late last year on now obviously misplaced fears of what a Donald Trump administration would mean for the tech giant and its Silicon Valley compadres. Sorry, Jeff Gundlach and DoubleLine Asset Management.

But rather than think the coast is clear with shares up some 25% in four months while hitting fresh all-time-highs, maybe it’s time for a channel check of sorts in FB stock? This strategist likes to think so.

Bottom line, with Facebook sporting a massive market cap of $426 billion, solid but well-priced fundamentals and earnings in a week, it makes more than a bit of sense both off and on the price chart to make sure we know just how much we really like FB stock.

FB Stock Weekly Chart

Reviewing the Facebook stock weekly chart and it leaves little doubt the trend is up. Even during 2016’s late corrective activity, shares lost but 15% while maintaining the integrity of its uptrend of the past three years. Net, net, it goes without saying Facebook is one well-liked stock.

Having said that, Facebook does pull back once in a while and the current situation looks close to being one of those more rare occasions. They’re far from perfect, but the detailed “channel checks” and “channel supports” trend lines and FB’s Bollinger Bands, have done a reasonable job warning traders of imminent reversals in price.

Will this time prove different, with Facebook traders more resilient against the temptation of profit-taking or another corrective move? It’s possible, of course. Nevertheless, while trends can persist longer than thought possible, the current channel check does, more or less, emphasize that FB stock is a better pullback candidate than purchase.

