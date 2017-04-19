Facebook Spaces: 7 Things to Know About the New Virtual Reality App

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has launched Spaces, which is a new virtual reality app.The social media site made plenty of noise when it acquired Oculus and its VR capabilities in 2014 for $2 billion as Mark Zuckerberg promised that the technology was the future of socializing.
The fruits of their labor is Facebook Spaces, and here are seven things to know about it:
- You can check out a virtual world by putting on goggles and examining your surroundings.
- In a test of Spaces, a user was asked if they wanted to see pandas, they said yes, and they were able to see pandas in real life.
- VR is still an individual experience as you can only use the tech on your own, but it is expected to one day be a digital, social experience.
- You can only experience Spaces together if you have multiple computer and headset systems in the same place–otherwise, you’ll have to alternate.
- Entering Spaces logs you into your Facebook account and you can look at all your friends that have the technology in the form of avatars with their profile pictures.
- Or you can build an avatar of yourself based on your pictures, much like in the Nintendo Wii.
- You can even check out your own photos in solitude and flip through them, if that’s what excites you.
FB stock grew 0.8% Wednesday.