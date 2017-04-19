Facebook Spaces: 7 Things to Know About the New Virtual Reality App

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has launched Spaces, which is a new virtual reality app.

Source: Oculus

The social media site made plenty of noise when it acquired Oculus and its VR capabilities in 2014 for $2 billion as Mark Zuckerberg promised that the technology was the future of socializing.

The fruits of their labor is Facebook Spaces, and here are seven things to know about it:

You can check out a virtual world by putting on goggles and examining your surroundings.

In a test of Spaces, a user was asked if they wanted to see pandas, they said yes, and they were able to see pandas in real life.

VR is still an individual experience as you can only use the tech on your own, but it is expected to one day be a digital, social experience.

You can only experience Spaces together if you have multiple computer and headset systems in the same place–otherwise, you’ll have to alternate.

Entering Spaces logs you into your Facebook account and you can look at all your friends that have the technology in the form of avatars with their profile pictures.

Or you can build an avatar of yourself based on your pictures, much like in the Nintendo Wii.

You can even check out your own photos in solitude and flip through them, if that’s what excites you.

FB stock grew 0.8% Wednesday.