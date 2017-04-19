Qualcomm (QCOM) beats Q2 estimates, but Apple woes weigh >>> READ MORE
Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech >

Facebook Spaces: 7 Things to Know About the New Virtual Reality App

It is mostly an individual experience

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has launched Spaces, which is a new virtual reality app.

Facebook Spaces
Source: Oculus
The social media site made plenty of noise when it acquired Oculus and its VR capabilities in 2014 for $2 billion as Mark Zuckerberg promised that the technology was the future of socializing.

The fruits of their labor is Facebook Spaces, and here are seven things to know about it:

  • You can check out a virtual world by putting on goggles and examining your surroundings.
  • In a test of Spaces, a user was asked if they wanted to see pandas, they said yes, and they were able to see pandas in real life.
  • VR is still an individual experience as you can only use the tech on your own, but it is expected to one day be a digital, social experience.
  • You can only experience Spaces together if you have multiple computer and headset systems in the same place–otherwise, you’ll have to alternate.
  • Entering Spaces logs you into your Facebook account and you can look at all your friends that have the technology in the form of avatars with their profile pictures.
  • Or you can build an avatar of yourself based on your pictures, much like in the Nintendo Wii.
  • You can even check out your own photos in solitude and flip through them, if that’s what excites you.

FB stock grew 0.8% Wednesday.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/04/facebook-spaces-virtual-reality-fb/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC