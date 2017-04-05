Workplace by Facebook: 7 Things to Know About the Free Version

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is now launching a new type of its Workplace site.

Source: Facebook

The company’s creation is essentially a Facebook to connect with co-workers. Here are seven things to know about it:

The free version of Workplace is essentially the same as the paid version, except it will not offer companies the administrative and analytical tools that paying subscribers are privy to.

This version will be called Workplace Standard, while the other one will be Workplace Premium.

The move is designed for smaller companies that cannot afford the Premium version, but would still like to access Facebook’s professional tool to bolster relationships and collaborative efforts among employees.

The company hopes the move will encourage more businesses to connect.

Workplace has been around since October and its premium service already has “thousands” of subscribers.

“They can use it in their team, they can use it in their department and maybe eventually go on to deploy Workplace Premium across the company, but with Workplace Standard they can get started for free,” Facebook product manager Simon Cross said.

Workplace Standard is still being tested.

The company recently launched a tool to combat revenge porn as it seeks to further protect the privacy of its users, while condemning those who break these practices along with the law.

FB stock fell slightly under 0.1% during regular trading hours Wednesday.