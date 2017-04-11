FCC Changes Its Mind About Cell Phone Use on Planes

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) changed its mind regarding a ban that would have reversed the use of cell phones on planes.

The idea first came to light in 2013 as Tom Wheeler — who was the chairman of the FCC then — introduced a proposal that would have changed the regulation currently in place for banning cell phones on planes.

The move would’ve appeased many people who desired to use the cellular data on mobile devices while in flight. The argument was that cell phone waves interfered with the frequency of the radio that pilots need to operate.

New technological developments in the industry demonstrated that cell phones were perhaps of less concern than many believed. However, the bill introduced by Wheeler was shut down as Ajit Pai — the new FCC chairman — call the move “ill-conceived.”

The argument behind shuttering this proposal surrounds the fact that even if it is safe so use a phone on the plane, many appreciate the peace and quiet of being mid-flight for the duration of the experience.

“The FCC is making the right decision not to pursue lifting the ban on in-flight calls,” said Taylor Garland, a spokesman for the labor union. “The traveling public and crew members do not want voice calls on planes,” he added.