Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Stock Roars on Q1 Earnings Results

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) was on the rise Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2017.

During the first quarter of 2017, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported revenue of $30.15 billion. This is a 4% increase over its revenue that was reported during the same time last year. It also came in above Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $29.79 billion for the first quarter of the year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported earnings per share of 47 cents during its first quarter of 2017. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 32 cents from the first quarter of 2016. It also beat out analysts’ earnings per share estimate of 45 cents for the quarter.

Net profit reported by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV during the first quarter of the year was $697 million. This is a 34% increase over the automobile company’s net profit from the same period of the year prior.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also points out that its worldwide shipments for the first quarter of 2017 were in line with its shipments from the same quarter of the previous year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also released its guidance for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for the year to range from roughly $125.09 billion to $130.50 billion. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $124.24 billion from FCAU in 2017.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is also expecting adjusted EBIT of $7.61 billion, adjusted net profit of $3.26 billion and net industrial debt of $2.72 billion for the full year of 2017.

FCAU stock was up 9% as of Wednesday morning and is up 25% year-to-date.