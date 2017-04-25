Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Has a Huge Flaw – Its Products

In the 10-K for Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ), the company notes: “We believe our future success depends on our ability to develop new products and features that expand the versatility and performance of our existing platform and we plan to continue to invest significant resources to enhance performance, functionality, and convenience and style for our users.”

This is certainly very true. But there’s a problem: FIT has failed miserably to execute on the vision. The fact is that there has been a breakdown of the product development process.

And this should be downright scary for holders of Fitbit stock. Wall Street investors and short sellers have mercilessly pounded the shares over the past year. FIT stock is off about 88% since the peak.

The irony is that the company has poured substantial resources in its R&D efforts. From 2014 to 2016, spending spiked from $54.2 million to $320.2 million.

But as seen with the performance last year, FIT hasn’t put this money to effective use. During the holiday quarter, the company saw its revenues plunge a grueling 19% to $573.8 million and the number of devices sold went from 8.2 million to 6.5 million. FIT also reported its first net loss as a public company.

This came despite the fact that it launched four new devices. But unfortunately, they really did not show much improvement in functionality and innovation. In the meantime, there has been a rush of competition to the market. Just some of the fierce rivals include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ), Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ), Xiaomi and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

There are also plenty of low-cost operators, which rely on the pervasive Android system from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ,NASDAQ: GOOG ).

In light of all this, is it any wonder that Fitbit stock has gotten crushed? Of course not.

What Now For Fitbit Stock?

For the most part, the problems with product development are far from over. According to a report from Yahoo Finance, the FIT smartwatch as well as the Bluetooth headphones are expected to be delayed until the fall.

Some of the issues include complications with the GPS system and water resistance. Granted, the engineering of small devices is no easy feat. But let’s face it, GPS has been around for a long time. So with all the technical talent at FIT, why is this a problem?

