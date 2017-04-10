Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Hurts, But Here’s Why I’m Still a Believer

Let me be blunt right from the beginning — Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) is a bigly disappointment. Even Press Secretary Sean Spicer couldn’t talk his way out of the ugliness of FIT stock. Year-to-date, Fitbit shares are down 24% in the markets. Obviously, that means that the company has to have a stellar run from here on out just to break even!

To many folks (including me), it wasn’t supposed to be like this. FIT stock was a breath of fresh air for a whole number of reasons.

You can start with the leadership. Fitbit CEO James Park doesn’t fit the mold of your typical Wall Street boss, and I think that’s great! He seems to really care about his organization, and how he can return value for FIT stock investors. Apparently, he has yet to finish his degree at Harvard College, so he’s not an education snob, either.

That quirkiness and lively “can-do” personality is evident in FIT products. For example, rather than naming their products with generic, alphanumerical codes, Fitbit dug a little deeper in the creative department. Offerings such as “Alta,” “Charge” and “Surge” are self-defined and help clarify what their mission purpose is. These attributes also contributed to memorable marketing campaigns — a big plus for Fitbit stock.

Sales Decline Truly Hurt FIT Stock

Of course, things almost always work better in your head. And while the fundamentals were supportive of FIT stock, the markets had their own say.

The biggest impediment to Fitbit stock is sales. Simply put, FIT is no longer the toast of Wall Street. Back in 2012, for instance, the company registered $76 million in sales. A year later, that figure jumped to $271 million, or a near-257% gain. Most remarkable of all, it only took two years from there to hit the billion-dollar benchmark. When it did so, it was threatening $2 billion, not $1 billion.

But in fiscal 2016, FIT stock could only muster less than $2.2 billion in revenue. Against the banner year of 2015, that’s only a 17% gain. But sales growth between 2013 and the end of 2015 averaged almost 200%. You can see the day-and-night dichotomy here. And if you can see it, so too can the professional traders and hedge fund managers.

The problem wasn’t just limited to a one-off occurrence. Sometimes, the markets are charitable, or at least forgiving. The issue became what was at stake. Fitbit products began looking awfully commoditized, which was the kiss of death for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ).

Not wanting to repeat that mistake, investors quickly dumped out of Fitbit stock.

