5 High-Yielders That Can Actually Grow Your Portfolio, Too!

Many investors think they need to choose between current income and price upside. They don’t.

In a moment, I’ll highlight five stocks paying between 8% and 10% with 40% upside to boot.

Let’s face it – growth matters. It’s the best way to retire on a nest egg of just $500,000:

How to Stretch Your Investment on $500,000



The table above assumes a nest egg of half a million dollars that yields 8% a year, and absolutely no dividend reinvestment – here, you’re putting every cent of income into your pocket. Look how much that $500,000 expands over just a few years as you’re able to achieve more capital gains out of it. Even if you’re conservative and want to assume just 4% in annual growth out of your portfolio, that’s an extra $240,000 after 10 years – a much better position to be in than if you settled for a no-growth portfolio by selecting subpar high yielders

Sure, many companies that start to mature begin plying income investors with higher and higher dividends to support their shares, and everyone in that equation resigns themselves to low (or even no!) growth. But a number of super-high-yielding companies still have excellent growth prospects for the years ahead, and by piling into these double-threat dividend stocks, you can achieve annual total returns that climb well into double digits.

Here’s are five stocks yielding between 8.2% and 9.8% that analysts also believe will deliver profit growth in the years to come.

