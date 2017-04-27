Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Growth Story Recalled for Repair

The growth story at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) suffered a setback during the first quarter as the costs of recalls bit into profits.

Source: Shutterstock

The company said it had income of $1.6 billion, 40 cents per share, on revenue of $39.1 billion, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, 61 cents per share, and revenue of $37.7 billion a year ago.

Despite this, the shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading because the company had warned about the number last month, predicting profits would come in at 30 cents to 35 cents per share.

The biggest contributor to the shortfall was the cost of repairing cars under warranty, which rose $467 million. The company also spent $253 million more on product launches than a year ago, and $176 million more on commodities.

The company issued an optimistic set of estimates for the full year, saying costs should not increase for the rest of the 2017 and the company should earn $9 billion.

Ford Car Sales Peaked

U.S. car sales peaked in December at 18.7 million units, coming in at just 16.9 million for the month of March.

The peak came in well short of peaks achieved in previous recoveries, but until March had been within a range of 17 million-18.7 million for two years. The average car on U.S. roads is now 11.6 years old, a full year older than it was in 2010, as U.S. automakers have worked to match the quality of foreign cars.

Unlike rival General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ), Ford is not making up for U.S. weakness with strength in China. The company’s sales there last month came in at 90,457 units, down 21% from a year earlier, and were down 19% year over year.

Changing Chinese tax laws on new auto purchases were blamed. A tax of 10% dropped to 5%, and then rose this year back to 7.5%. Sales of cars not subject to the tax, those with larger engines, were up 21% against a year ago.

Next Page