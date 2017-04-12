Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Is a Big-Yielding Value Trap

With the exception of a brief dip in November, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) stock currently trades at its lowest levels in over four years. And Ford stock certainly looks cheap. F stock trades at about 6.7x estimated 2017 earnings per share — one of the lowest earnings multiples in the entire stock market.

Source: Shutterstock

At first blush, that simply looks too cheap. The macro picture looks reasonably strong, and in theory that should help auto demand. Ford remains an iconic brand, and unlike rival General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) didn’t go bankrupt during the financial crisis. Ford stock offers a 5.3% dividend yield at this point.

And yet Ford stock now is worth less than that of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), whose production is just a fraction of Ford’s.

But there’s good reason for the low valuation placed on F stock. It certainly appears that the auto cycle is at a peak — and the same may be true for Ford margins. The company itself is guiding for a 9% decline in 2017 EPS. And while Ford is pointing to 2018 as a rebound year, higher commodity costs (notably steel) already are casting a shadow on future profitability. And longer-term concerns remain.

Ford stock is cheap — but it’s cheap for a reason.

Ford Earnings on the Decline

It’s a very dangerous effort to try and figure out when a declining business is just “too cheap.” Obviously, the question relative to Ford stock is whether this really is a declining business, over the long-term, or whether 2017 guidance for a 9% decline in EPS is just a short-term blip.

There should be real concerns that 2016 represents a peak, or something close to it. Overall sales numbers are coming down, with March numbers the worst in two years. Inventories are up, and production is down — despite higher incentives from manufacturers and dealers.

The problems aren’t just short-term. The intense contraction in auto sales during the financial crisis led to an increase in the average age of U.S. cars. That in turn led to a pent-up amount of replacement demand earlier this decade, which boosted sales and profits for Ford, GM and other auto makers. But that demand now has been met, and it certainly appears as if auto sales should return to more normalized levels.

That’s a problem for Ford. The fixed-cost nature of the manufacturing model and wage inflation in the U.S. means even flat revenue leads to lower profits. (Indeed, that’s precisely what is expected in 2017.) And with so many foreign manufacturers having built capacity in the southern U.S., lower demand is going to lead to higher competition — and higher incentive spend, further pressuring margins.

