Buy These 3 Airline Stocks Instead of United Continental Holdings Inc Stock (UAL)

Investor sentiment finally caught up to shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) after video emerged online that showed a passenger being dragged off a Chicago-Louisville flight.

Shares fell down about 4% in Tuesday morning trading before recovering some of the losses, and the legacy carrier’s market cap at one point fell by more than $750 million to $21.8 billion before ending the day at just over $22.4bb.

United said four crew members needed to get to a flight departing from Louisville otherwise it would be canceled, and passengers were asked to voluntarily give up their seats.

However, when no one volunteered, four passengers were then selected at random, including the man who was forcibly removed.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that the incident “was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the department.”

United’s CEO Oscar Munoz has stood by his decision to remove the man who refused to give up his seat on the overbooked flight, describing the passenger as “disruptive and belligerent.”

This Is Not United’s First PR Mess

Just last month, United found themselves in another public relations disaster when the airline barred two teenage girls from boarding a flight after a gate agent decided the leggings they were wearing were inappropriate. The incident was first reported by a fellow passenger on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), and subsequently went viral.

But the girls were apparently “pass travelers,” a company benefit that allows United employees and their dependents to travel for free on a standby basis; leggings violated this specific dress code, since pass travelers are “representing” the airline.

The Airline Industry Outlook is Upbeat

Looking beyond United, the airline industry as a whole is looking hot right now. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the global airline industry to bring in $30 billion in profits this year, with 4 billion projected travelers. The earnings represent a 4.1% net profit margin on top of total revenue of $736 billion.

Historically, airline stocks were — and they still are — a turbulent investment, closely tied to fluctuating oil prices. But during periods of low oil prices and steady economic growth, like the type of environment we’re in now, airlines see their profits rise. Since 2014, U.S. airline stocks as a group have gained almost 90%.

Even Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ) CEO Warren Buffet, who publicly denounced airline investments in the past, sees promise in the industry.

Last year, the famous investor bought stakes in all four major U.S. carriers: United, American Airlines Group Inc (NYSE: AAL ), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NSYE: DAL ), and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ).

The Transportation-Airline industry sits in the top 42% of all 265 industries ranked by the Zacks Industry Rank. While it’s only gained 4.77% so far this year, the industry has pulled in solid returns over the last 1, 3, and 5 years compared to the S&P 500.

Given this overall bullish sentiment, let’s take a look at three airline stocks investors should consider.

