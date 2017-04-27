Free Cone Day: Where to Get Your Free Ice Cream Today

Today, Thursday, April 27 is free cone day with Carvel.

The ice cream chain is offering a promotion in the 24 states in which it is located where you can get free ice cream between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. You can only get one per customer.

The flavors available with the promotion include three classics: chocolate, vanilla and cookie batter. Additionally, you can buy a $1 coupon book there that has more than $20 in Carvel savings.

The money raised from the books will go to the Red Cross in order to help out disaster relief efforts.

“We’re extremely proud to be a supporter of the American Red Cross for the last six years. Carvel’s guiding purpose is to bring joy to people via simple pleasures, and thus, it was a natural fit to partner with an organization that brings joy to people in a time of need by providing urgent relief and simple comforts,” Scott Colwell, president of Carvel, told TODAY.

Haagen-Dazs also has a free cone day promotion that will take place in less than two weeks–on Tuesday, May 9. The promotion is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on any of its locations.

The company has been raising money towards helping out the bees, specifically pollination in order to ensure some of its most delicious flavors.