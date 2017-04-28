Friday’s Vital Data: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Intel Corporation (INTC) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

U.S. stock futures are flat to higher this morning, as Wall Street digests another heavy helping of corporate earnings, with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) headlining last night’s after hours reports. Meanwhile, a potential government shutdown looms this weekend, as government funding expires at midnight on Saturday.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.01%, S&P 500 futures have added 0.08% and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.06%.

On the options front, volume came in a touch higher than average for the past three weeks on Thursday. Overall, about 15.5 million calls and 13.1 million puts crossed the tape on the session. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio jumped to 0.72, while the the 10-day moving average ticked lower to 0.68.

Driving Thursday’s most active options, Microsoft saw mixed action despite beating earnings and revenue estimates. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) posted similar results and boosted its full-year outlook, and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) nearly missed Wall Street’s expectations across the board.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

MSFT stock is trading in record-high territory after posting broadly positive fiscal third-quarter earnings results yesterday.

For the quarter, Microsoft said it earned 73 cents per share on $23.56 billion in revenue, versus expectations for 69 cents per share and $23.44 billion. Cloud services continued to be a big winner for Microsoft, with CEO Satya Nadella noting that “Our results this quarter reflect the trust customers are placing in the Microsoft Cloud.”

MSFT rose 0.65% yesterday, and is up slightly in premarket trading this morning. However, options traders haven’t shown great confidence in the stock extending its recent rally higher. On Thursday, calls only made up 56% of the more than 663,000 contracts traded on MSFT stock, with much of the activity likely tied to profit taking and put protection on long stock positions. But speculative traders remain largely positive looking ahead, as MSFT’s May put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 0.61, with calls firmly in command.

Next Page