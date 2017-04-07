Friday’s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Stock futures are on edge this morning, as Wall Street digests news that U.S. warships bombarded Syrian targets with dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles. The news ramped up tensions for traders, who were already contending with President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping and the scheduled monthly U.S. jobs report.

Against this volatile backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are off 0.15%, S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.14% and Nasdaq-100 futures are lower by 0.07%.

On the options front, volume returned to normal on Thursday, with about 12.6 million calls and 11.3 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rebounded to 0.66, while the 10-day moving average held at a one-month low of 0.61.

Driving Thursday’s options volume, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) saw heavy activity after Goldman Sachs started AMD stock with a “sell” rating. Elsewhere, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) calls trickled in after announcing it was hiring 30,000 part-time positions. Finally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) saw mixed activity after Barclays offered up what it called a “reality check” on TSLA stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AMD stock yesterday with a “sell” rating, joining a rather small bearish crowd in the brokerage community. According to Goldman, traders have gotten ahead of themselves by pricing in all the good news and leaving all the risks to the downside. AMD stock tumbled more than 6% following Goldman’s initiation, pushing the shares below their 50-day moving average.

Options traders, meanwhile, turned to AMD calls in a rush. Total volume arrived at a near-term high of 674,000 contracts, with calls accounting for 63% of the day’s take.

The bearish note took a toll on AMD sentiment, however, as the April put/call open interest ratio rose to 0.84, indicating that much of yesterday’s call activity may have been the result of rollouts or profit taking on short-term positions. A continuation of this trend after the weak hands have been shaken out could be a bad sign for AMD stock.

