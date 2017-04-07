Futurecraft 4D: Adidas 3D-Printed Shoe Coming Soon

Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ) is working on a new type of shoe called Futurecraft 4D.

Futurecraft 4D is a shoe made with a manufacturing process that Adidas AG (ADR) is using to create shoes that are custom-tailored for athletes. The shoes are made with the help of Carbon, a Silicon Valley-based tech company with a focus on molecular science.

Adidas AG (ADR) says that it is planning to release some 5,000 Futurecraft 4D shoes in the Fall and Winter season of 2017. It plans to continue to scale up production of the shoes and have 100,000 pairs ready by the end of next year.

The process that Adidas AG (ADR) uses to create the Futurecraft 4D shoes involves Digital Light Synthesis. The process is similar to 3D printing, but doesn’t have some of the limitations. This includes being able to scale up production, not having color restrictions, and coming out with a smooth surface.

Adidas AG (ADR) says that it plans to continue its relationship with Carbon. It believes that this will lead to future innovations that will help it create better equipment for athletes. The company also notes that Carbon will become an integral part of its Speedfactory, which creates custom shoes for athletes.

“We’ve broken the cycle and are making it possible to go directly from design to production,” Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Carbon Co-Founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re enabling engineers and designers to create previously impossible designs, and businesses to evolve their offerings, and Futurecraft 4D is evidence of that.”

You can check out a video of Adidas AG (ADR)’s new Futurecraft 4D shoes below.