GameStop Data Breach? 7 Things to Know

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) may be the latest company to have been hit by a data breach.

GameStop Data BreachThe video game store chain’s information may have been compromised due to hackers accessing their servers. Here’s what we know:

  • A third party notified GameStop that someone was selling what they believe to be information of GameStop’s customers.
  • The specific details are not 100% clear yet, but it is believed that the credit card information of these users has been stolen.
  • This includes their names, card numbers, expiration dates, addresses and security codes on the back.
  • A security firm has been hired by GameStop to investigate these claims.
  • “The chain has and will continue to work non-stop to address this report and take appropriate measures to eradicate any issue that may be identified,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
  • There is no evidence to suggest that the company’s retail locations were affected by the data breach.
  • GameStop asked its customers to take a close look at their credit card statement to ensure there were no funky charges.

GME shares fell 0.8% Friday,.

