GameStop Data Breach? 7 Things to Know

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ) may be the latest company to have been hit by a data breach.

The video game store chain’s information may have been compromised due to hackers accessing their servers. Here’s what we know:

A third party notified GameStop that someone was selling what they believe to be information of GameStop’s customers.

The specific details are not 100% clear yet, but it is believed that the credit card information of these users has been stolen.

This includes their names, card numbers, expiration dates, addresses and security codes on the back.

A security firm has been hired by GameStop to investigate these claims.

“The chain has and will continue to work non-stop to address this report and take appropriate measures to eradicate any issue that may be identified,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

There is no evidence to suggest that the company’s retail locations were affected by the data breach.

GameStop asked its customers to take a close look at their credit card statement to ensure there were no funky charges.

GME shares fell 0.8% Friday,.