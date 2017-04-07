GameStop Data Breach? 7 Things to Know

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) may be the latest company to have been hit by a data breach.
The video game store chain’s information may have been compromised due to hackers accessing their servers. Here’s what we know:
- A third party notified GameStop that someone was selling what they believe to be information of GameStop’s customers.
- The specific details are not 100% clear yet, but it is believed that the credit card information of these users has been stolen.
- This includes their names, card numbers, expiration dates, addresses and security codes on the back.
- A security firm has been hired by GameStop to investigate these claims.
- “The chain has and will continue to work non-stop to address this report and take appropriate measures to eradicate any issue that may be identified,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
- There is no evidence to suggest that the company’s retail locations were affected by the data breach.
- GameStop asked its customers to take a close look at their credit card statement to ensure there were no funky charges.
GME shares fell 0.8% Friday,.