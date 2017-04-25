General Electric Company (GE) Stock Has Lost Investors’ Trust

Investors in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) were surprised — and unhappy — that GE stock didn’t gain after the company’s first quarter earnings report last Friday.

After all, earnings came in well ahead of consensus, and organic revenue grew 7%. GE reaffirmed full-year targets for cash flow and earnings, meaning guidance was solid. And yet General Electric stock sold off, declining 2.3% and nearing a post-election low.

The problem, as Barron’s pointed out, is that General Electric, and GE stock, both have a credibility problem. Cash flow numbers came in well below expectations, leading to a sense that General Electric’s earnings are being managed somewhat. And with the company’s shares back near levels seen in 1998 — and still some 40% off early 2000’s highs — investors just don’t have much patience left.

There’s good reason for that sentiment. GE continues to zig when it should zag. It ramped up finance exposure ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. It entered oil and gas ahead of the bust there; it’s still waiting for approval of its merger with Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE: BHI ). Investors simply don’t trust General Electric.

That needs to change — but it will take some time, if it happens at all.

Cash Flow, Not Earnings

The headline concern coming out of General Electric earnings was the company’s operating cash flow figure. GE burned $1.6 billion in the quarter — a full billion more than it had projected. CFO Jeffrey Bornstein said on the Q1 conference call that $400 million of the gap came from receivables, including a few large accounts in aviation and some past-due collections in the Middle East.

But it’s a sign of trust (or lack thereof) in General Electric that investor concerns weren’t assuaged by his answer. JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, as quoted by Barron’s, pointed out that cash flow and earnings have diverged for some time, driven by beneficial contract adjustments.

That’s a long-term problem for General Electric stock, since much of its attractiveness is coming from shareholder returns.

GE pays a 3.2% dividend, for instance, and the company has aggressively repurchased shares. Those buybacks are driving much of the company’s EPS growth, both at the moment and going forward. But if cash flow continues to lag earnings, those repurchases will either slow down or be financed with increasing debt.

Either outcome hurts GE’s potential earnings growth and the company itself doesn’t appear strong enough to drive that growth on its own.

Net Income, Not EPS

First-quarter earnings growth looked strong, with non-GAAP EPS increasing 12%. But those stock repurchases meant the company’s outstanding share count declined 6%. In other words, over half of that seemingly impressive EPS growth came simply from having fewer shares.

In 2016, industrial operating and verticals EPS (another non-GAAP figure which excludes fluctuations from GE Capital) rose 14%; net income on the same basis grew just 4%, and adjusted operating margin in the key industrial segment actually compressed.

