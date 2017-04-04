Why General Motors Company (GM) Stock Is the Best of Its Breed

To say Monday’s release of auto sales figures for March was a letdown would be a considerable understatement. They were downright alarming, resulting in sizeable losses from stocks of industry stalwarts like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ), as well as setbacks for shares of foreign favorites like Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: HMC ) and Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM ).

And why not? Auto sales have been suspiciously tepid of late, and although the “peak auto” chatter has faded, it has never really gone away.

Of the six key names that make up the vast majority of the United States automobile landscape though, one name continues to stand out as better than the rest. Keep GM stock on your watchlist, even if you have to take all the others off your radar of potential investments.

GM: Tough Month for Auto Sales

Long story made short, with the mostly meaningless exception of Nissan Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NSANY ), all the major car brands in the U.S. fell short of March’s sales expectations.

And it’s not as if the bar was set very high for most of these names. The pros were calling for Ford’s sales to plunge 5.9%, and the company couldn’t even do that — Ford sold 7.2% fewer automobiles than it did in March of 2016. Honda was expected to improve sales by nearly 5%, but instead posted a 0.7% decline. All told, five of the biggest eight names in the U.S. car business reported lower year-over-year sales.

The end result: The annualized pace of U.S. auto sales has fallen to 16.7 million, versus an expected advance to a 17.2 million unit clip.

The bullish case for the country’s automakers — and the nation’s preferred imports — is getting tougher and tougher to argue.

With the dust settling from yesterday’s lackluster March figures, though, General Motors has emerged as something of an exception to the norm. Indeed, the old-school Detroit icon may well be strong enough to keep GM stock buy-worthy even as the industry itself hits a wall.

General Motors Is Doing Something Right

Don’t read too much into the premise. Any of the problems other automakers are facing are sure to impact General Motors to some degree as well. The question is, can GM stock shrug those issues off, even if other names in the business can’t? The answer seems to be a qualified but well-founded “yes.” A handful of details from Monday’s data dump should keep General Motos stock relatively propped up.

Above all else, while GM stock may have missed growth expectations by a country mile, those expectations were unfairly high. Analysts were expecting a 7% increase in unit sales for the month. General Motors still mustered a 1.6% improvement in an environment that was quite tough for cars and trucks.

The compelling footnote in GM’s relative victory on Monday was that it didn’t come from truck sales.

