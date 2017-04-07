Good Friday 2017: 9 ‘He Is Risen’ Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter

Good Friday 2017 is upon us soon and we have compiled some images to honor this year’s edition of the holiday.

The date — which is celebrated on Friday, April 14 — this year is one of celebration in the form of suffering in order to mimic the pain that Christ suffered during his crucifixion. We fast, give penance and worship his name on this holiest of days.

In order to honor Good Friday — which takes place mere days before Easter where we celebrate Christ’s resurrection — we have compiled some images that remind us of the sacrifice he gave to save mankind.

Over the next few slides, check out these images that all portray a different re-creation of Christ’s rising from the dead on Easter. Pick your favorite and share it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites.

Happy Good Friday 2017!