Google Hire Rumors Spur Privacy Concerns

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG )(NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has announced Google Hire, a recruitment tool.

The resource is slated to be similar to LinkedIn, as it will serve as a professional environment in which job-seekers post their job history, while recruiters seek potential candidates on the site.

However, Google Hire is already creating plenty of concern among people as the tool may be more thorough than some expect, unveiling the entire job history and all the companies a particular person worked for.

The resource could result in entire, uncensored background checks with more information than many would like to offer up, including their YouTube history due to the fact that the YouTube channels you sign up to are all available to Google.

Google Hire would mainly be a site to post ads for jobs, while also seeking potential candidates for those jobs. However, Google has not revealed much more than these elements of the tool.

The resource is especially worrisome as we live in a time where less and less of our privacy seems to actually be private as many people have access to intricate details of our personal lives, including our browsing history.

For now, Google Hire can only be accessed by those who have been explicitly invited by the company to join the professional recruitment tool and its services.

