GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Management’s Cure Is Worse Than the Disease

Back in February 2015, the CEO and co-founder of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ), Nicholas Woodman, boasted: “We see a future in which GoPro serves as a platform for people around the world to visually express themselves like never before. A future in which their shared experience and collective content on our platform is as valuable to GoPro, as YouTube is to Google, or Instagram is to Facebook.” And yes, GPRO stock was in hyperdrive and so was the revenue ramp, up a sizzling 75%.

But unfortunately, this would mark the high point. During the next couple years, GPRO stock would come undone, losing more than 80% of its value.

OK then, so what now? What’s the future of GoPro?

Good Side of GoPro

Well, there are actually some silver linings. In mid-March, GPRO announced an update on its guidance: the forecast is for non-GAAP profitability on a full-year basis and that revenues — for the current quarter — will be on the upper end of the previous outlook of $190 million to $210 million.

As a result, Wall Street responded with plenty of buying, pushing GPRO stock up about 19%.

While this is certainly encouraging, I think investors should still be cautious. Let’s face it, GPRO has had plenty of missteps and misfires. Besides, the sentiment was already so low that any kind of good news would be a catalyst for the stock price. It’s also important to keep in mind that a hefty 31% of the float for GPRO is in short positions. That is, it seems like a good bet that a part of the bull move has been the result of a “short squeeze.”

But all such things are more technical factors. Perhaps the most worrisome issue is the brutal actions GPRO has taken, such as to slash the headcount. Note that the company has plans to layoff 17% of the workforce. In fact, this is the third reduction during the past two years.

