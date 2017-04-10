Why GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Can Still Fight Harder Than You Think

There is a saying on Wall Street that even a dead cat will bounce if you drop it from high enough. That’s the kind of gallows humor following GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) as it tries to return to growth and earn its first profit since 2015.

The company preannounced its March earnings nearly a month ago, saying it expects to deliver about $210 million in sales for the quarter and show a non-GAAP profit by the end of the year. The company also announced another 270 layoffs.

The layoffs stemmed GPRO stock’s bleeding. The shares rose about $1 per share overnight after the announcement and held the gain, opening for trade April 10 at $8.62 each. That’s important, because it’s at a market cap of $1.2 billion, and many analysts won’t even follow a company that falls below $1 billion in value.

GoPro followed its stock stabilization with another capital raise, a five-year note worth $175 million priced at 3.5%. The notes are being sold this week in a private placement.

What’s New at GoPro?

GPRO is also delivering some new products to go along with the cuts.

The most important may be a $100 cable called the Karma Grip, a camera stabilizer whose motorized grip can be separated from its handle and used on the company’s Karma drone. The stabilizer gets rid of the jerkiness you get with sports camera video.

There’s also a new extension pole called El Grande with a ball-and-socket base that lets the user swivel the camera as well as hold it some feet away. Continuing to improve and enhance the product is essential, especially when trying to push into new professional markets like journalism.

It should also be noted that GoPro is still in the process of scaling the production and distribution of the Karma drone. It entered three major European markets this month, where it competes with Chinese-made DJI products.

The Battlefield for GPRO Stock

None of this — neither the financial moves nor the product moves — impresses InvestorPlace contributor Lawrence Meyers, who calls GPRO stock a “fad” stock, like Crocs.

Meyers is not alone. Dougherty & Co. has renewed its “sell” rating on GoPro stock, with a $5 price target. The average rating on the stock is underweight, with six saying sell and only one saying to buy GPRO stock. Earnings estimates are also all over the map, with some analysts thinking the company can make as much as $25 million, 24 cents per share, this year and others expecting a loss of 81 cents per share.

However, there are some who consider GoPro stock a “screaming” buy. One compared it to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) at $2 per share — that stock is now trading over $13.

