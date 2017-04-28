Please Don’t Act Surprised GoPro Inc (GPRO) Stock Didn’t Surge After Earnings

Alright … I’ll be the one to say what I know many of you are thinking about GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) but may be too afraid to voice out of sheer fear of a verbal counterattack. That is, last night’s earnings report from GoPro was anything but impressive. [Cue the hissing and booing.]

Yes, I know most of the mainstream media’s response put a positive spin its first-quarter numbers. Take, for example, Bloomberg’s headline “GoPro Delivers Welcome Surprise as Turnaround Plan Takes Off.” Sounds great. Any quarterly results that are better than expected are a good thing, and who doesn’t love a turnaround story?

On the other hand, it’s not actually clear — based on all the numbers — that GoPro’s turnaround plan is getting any meaningful traction. At the same time, if the best thing anyone can really say about your quarterly results is “they weren’t as bad as expected,” it’s not as if you’re firing all cylinders.

More than anything though, the fact that GPRO stock is down today on the heels of what’s supposed to be a great quarter speaks volumes about what the masses silently think of GoPro’s first quarter of 2017.

GoPro Q1 Earnings

On the chance you’re reading this and haven’t yet heard, GoPro reported an operating loss of 44 cents per share of GoPro stock last quarter, on revenue of $218.6 million. The top line was up 19%, and the loss was much smaller than the year-ago loss of 63 cents per share.

Perhaps more important in this particular case, Q1’s numbers topped expectations. Analysts were only calling for sales of $208.1 million, and a loss of 45 cents per share.

That’s pretty much where the relative success stops, however. A closer, detailed look at the rest of GPRO stock’s numbers is concerning to say the least. Two specific matters come to mind.

1. The GoPro Year-Over-Year Comparison Meant Little



Click to Enlarge Kudos to the company for progress compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Problem is, the first calendar quarter of the year is historically the weakest, and with the Karma drone and the Hero5 cameras available now when they weren’t available in Q1 of 2016, GoPro should have done better on a year-over-year basis. The quarter was still relatively miserable when viewed in the context of the (much) bigger trend.

2. Cash Is Burning Up, Fast

Actually, don’t be too concerned just yet. Though the company ended the fiscal quarter with $74.9 million worth of cash and near-cash in the coffers, it also sold $175 million worth of convertible notes in April, $92 million of which was added to the balance sheet.

Next Page