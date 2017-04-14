Companies compete hard to be an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone supplier. Winning a contract to supply iPhone components can be a big deal — after all, AAPL sold more than 210 million finished devices last year alone. But there’s a dark side to being a a link in the iPhone supply chain.

Because Apple boasts the highest profit margins in the business, the company is always squeezing suppliers for lower prices. And if a component is deemed critical to the iPhone’s success, AAPL may take it in-house. In just the past several weeks, three suppliers have learned their iPhone business is at risk, with reports that Apple may move to designing their components itself.

The latest to be singled out is Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), maker of the iPhone’s display driver chip.

Companies Go to Great Lengths to be an Apple Supplier

There are dozens of primary components that make up an iPhone and hundreds of smaller bits, from screws to camera lenses. With the kind of volume an AAPL order offers, companies are willing to go to great lengths to win a contract to produce iPhone components.

For example, last year Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) was reportedly spending $6.82 billion to expand its OLED production capacity by 50% in order to meet the volume AAPL will need for iPhone 8 displays.

British chipmaker Imagination Tech. (OTCMKTS: IGNMF ) saw its stock increase nearly 1,500% in three and a half years after signing a 2008 deal to design a graphics chip for AAPL’s iPhone. Its business as an Apple supplier now generates more than half of Imagination’s total revenue.

Supplying iPhone Components Can be Risky Business

Being an Apple supplier is not without risk, and recently it’s become even more so.

Some companies implode under AAPL’s demands. GT Advanced Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: GTATQ ) is a classic example of this problem. Tapped to produce sapphire glass for the iPhone, the company signed a $578 million dollar contract with Apple in 2013. Under pressure to rapidly expand its operations and unable to meet Apple’s aggressive demands, GTAT was forced into bankruptcy by 2014.

