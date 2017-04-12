7 Happy Easter Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

What are some of your favorite Happy Easter images?

This year’s edition of the holiday is only two and a half weeks away as it will be celebrated on April 16. The day is among the most important holidays for Christians along with Christmas as it remembers the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the salvation of humanity.

In honor of this holiday, we have compiled a number of images that are in the spirit of Easter, its bunny and its eggs.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite and share it on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.