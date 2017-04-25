Hash Browns Recall: The Frozen Potatoes May Contain … Golf Balls?!

A hash browns recall has been issued by Harris Teeter in what’s got to be one of the strangest food contamination situations.

Most of the time, an item is recalled for one of two reasons: either it is contaminated with a deadly bacteria or virus such as salmonella, or it is mislabeled and those with a dairy or nut allergy should be aware that they may have gotten a product that’s different from what it reads.

However, Harris Teeter’s hash browns recall is much more bizarre than either of these scenarios as its frozen potatoes somehow got mixed up with golf balls, or “extraneous golf ball materials,” according to the company.

Some people who bought the hash browns discovered the strange, hardy material that belongs in the fairway rather than in your plate. Harris Teeter was asked about how this happened but the company has yet to answer.

It is unclear if this was a prank perpetuated by an angry employee, or perhaps someone accidentally dumped a bucket of golf balls on their way to the driving range.

The company encouraged consumers to steer clear of its hash browns due to the fact that they pose a choking hazard, or “other physical injury to the mouth,” Harris Teeter wrote.