25 Highest Paying Companies in America 2017

Job and management review website Glassdoor has released its list of the highest paying companies in America for 2017.

The list is mostly made up of consulting and tech companies. The reason that consulting and tech companies did so well is the high barrier of education and a lack of talent for the jobs.

Here are the 25 highest paying companies in America for 2017.

A.T. Kearney — This consulting company has a median total compensation of $175,000. Strategy& — This consulting company has a median total compensation of $172,000. VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG GOOGL Google — This tech company has a median total compensation of $155,250 Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA McKinsey & Company — This consulting company has a median total compensation of $153,000. Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN Lab126 — This online retailer offers a median total compensation of $152,800 to employees of its tech lab. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR LinkedIn — This social media company also has a median total compensation of $150,000. Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM Dimension Data — And yet another company has a median total compensation of $150,000. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS Informatica — This tech company has a median total compensation of $147,400. Boston Consulting Group — This consulting company has a median total compensation of $147,015. Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s (NYSE: WMT eCommerce — The retail company’s online sales division has a median total compensation of $143,500. Visa Inc (NYSE: V Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM

