Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock Is … An E-Commerce Play?

Buying a brick-and-mortar retailer is certainly a risky bet nowadays. Just look at GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ), which posted grim news in its latest quarterly report. The stock lost nearly 14% on the news.

The fact is that the ecommerce revolution — led by the fiercely competitive Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) — continues to take a brutal toll. And it seems like no retailer is immune, as seen with the problems with companies like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ).

According to data from the Commerce Department, department store sales dropped 6% last year whereas online sales rose by 11%.

Kind of grim, right? Sure is. Yet this does not mean investors should completely avoid the sector. For the most part, there are still attractive opportunities, especially for companies that have natural synergies with a storefront presence.

A prime example of this: Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ). As seen with the latest quarter, there are few signs of any problems with the core business. Same-store sales jumped 5.8% and profits came to $1.74 billion, or $1.44 per share, up from $1.47 billion, or $1.17 per share on a year-over-year basis. The company also authorized a $15 billion share buyback and raised the dividend by 29% on HD stock.

Of course, this standout performance has been fairly consistent. Note that the company has beat or met earnings expectations for nine consecutive quarters. So it should be no surprise that HD stock has been a winner, with a 100%-plus return over the past three years.

HD Stock and Ecommerce

Going forward, the ecommerce revolution is likely to be a major catalyst for HD stock. And yes, the company is already showing great traction with its investments. Home Depot has nearly finished with the transformation of its main website, which has much better features for search as well as faster checkouts. It has also refreshed its mobile app, allowing for dynamic estimates of arrival times.

