Raytheon Company (RTN): A High Dividend Growth Stock to Consider on Dips

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN ) develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Raytheon is a dividend achiever, which has managed to grow dividends for 13 years in a row.

Last week, Raytheon raised its quarterly dividend by 8.90% to 79.75 cents per share.

Over the past decade, the company has delivered an annualized total return of 12.50% per year.

This strong performance was driven by the low valuation a decade ago, consistent dividend growth, consistent share buybacks, and strong earnings per share growth.

Raytheon has managed to triple earnings per share over the past decade. Raytheon earned $2.46 per share in 2006, and $7.44 per share in 2016. At the same time, net income essentially doubled from $1,107 billion in 2006 to $2,210 billion in 2016.

A large portion of those gains came from cost containment, as sales only rose 20% during the same time period.

Another driver behind those massive earnings per share gains were from stock buybacks. The number of shares outstanding decreased from 445 million in 2007 all the way down to 295 million in 2016.

While I usually prefer dividends over buybacks, I have found that they work wonders when managers can retire shares at low valuations. Unfortunately, that is not usually the case in Corporate America.

The reverse is usually true – companies tend to buy back shares at inflated valuations when they are flush with cash.

However, when share prices are low, companies usually halt share buybacks. If valuations on Raytheon stock continue to be high, the effect of share buybacks would be more subdued over the next decade.

The company is expected to earn $7.40 per share in 2017 and $8.32 per share in 2018.

I believe that defense companies will likely do well in the long run. The US will always need to spend money on defense. This bodes very well for Raytheon…

