How to Buy the Nokia Oyj (ADR) Stock Pullback

Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) continues to look good both off and on the price chart. But for investors, tempering the bullish forecast with key protection on Nokia stock makes a good deal of sense. Let me explain.

Source: Shutterstock

Back in late January, I covered Nokia’s building prospects. Optimistically, and without getting too hopeful, it appeared to be the start of a new era for the company after years of atrophying business and a shrinking share price.

A couple months later, Nokia stock looks reinvigorated. During this period, shareholders have begun to realize a bit of relief as NOK shares rallied just over 10% to form a new potential uptrend.

Adding support to those gains, Nokia’s less-risky, licensing agreements with Asian-based HMD Global (which pays Nokia royalties for handsets and tablets sold) is moving along smartly in overseas markets.

Case in point, the Nokia 6 sold out in China in under a minute back in January. And as InvestorPlace contributor Chris Lau pointed out recently, those sales carry attractive profit margins and help NOK stock’s bottom line.

Secondly, Nokia announced an overdue restructuring of its networks business. The company has peeled off a layer of management and split the business into a services and mobile networks division. The restructuring effort is good news and should put Nokia into stronger position for capturing future growth as markets transition into 5G.

None of this is going to happen overnight and to be quite frank, Nokia does have its share of critics. Nevertheless, recent analyst upgrades and improved Nokia stock performance are hinting at better days ahead, which could pay investors “dividends” on top of today’s attractive 3.5% yield.

NOK Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge Since late January, Nokia stock has improved its position with investors by breaking above a downtrend line of about one year in length, while establishing and holding onto gains.

Now, NOK has importantly put itself in position to form a key pivot low. As the provided weekly chart shows, Nokia stock has pulled back in a fairly constructive and tight manner over the past four weeks.

