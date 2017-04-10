How to Trade Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock While It Corrects

Not much has changed for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ:GOOGL) off the price chart in the past couple of weeks. But if we’re to believe price action is a leading indicator, the current narrative in GOOGL stock points more authoritatively at a corrective move in shares. Let me explain.

It’s been two full weeks since last writing about GOOGL. Not much has happened, except investors trying to forgive and forget. And conditions may have quieted somewhat for Alphabet, but the GOOGL stock chart is now looking a bit more like an enemy of the state.

At the time, Alphabet was and still is facing repercussions of marketing agencies and companies dropping YouTube and the Google Display Network advertising after learning content was placed alongside media showing terrorism and other acts of extremism.

For its part, Alphabet was quick to begin taking action and improve its “brand safety controls.” But for some prominent foreign and U.S. based advertisers, improvements haven’t happened quick enough and some key clients have pulled the plug on ad time.

The latest step in fighting this pervasive problem is Alphabet will only allow ads on YouTube channels when the number of views hit a threshold level of 10,000. The verdict is out whether that will actually help advertisers and the new protocol does have its critics.

In the interim and while the controversy plays out, if we’re to watch how Alphabet shares have traded since our last analysis, it’s looking more and more like a situation pointing to deeper corrective testing for GOOGL stock price.

Click to Enlarge My view of the technical situation has improved. In this context, however, it means I’m looking for a lower share price and larger correction to play out in the near term.

On March 24, as annotated on the daily chart of GOOGL, I wrote of wanting to see a test of $795 to $825.

The zone holds a couple retracement levels, the 200-day simple moving average and would allow for a second test of the prior highs within an established uptrend.

Two days later, the upper band of support at $825 in GOOGL stock was tested. That’s the good news. What’s also occurred more recently is a bearish flag has developed against trendline resistance dating back to November.

With GOOGL stock now back below the 50-day simple moving average, the expectation is for the price action to break below the bear flag into a deeper double-bottom style. This would challenge the low set on March 26 and more significant penetration of the support zone.

