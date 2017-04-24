How to Trade Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Before Earnings

Believe it or not, it’s not time to back up the truck in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). But with enough support both off and on the Ford stock price chart and with earnings on the horizon, it’s time to take a bullish test drive in Ford options. Let me explain.

Have you driven a Ford lately? If you have, I’m sure it’s been better than ride F stock holders have been on. A steady, above-market yield of 5.2% has been no match for a 52-week loss of nearly 16% or decline of 38% from Ford’s two-year highs.

Not to pour salt on wounds, but F stock’s dismal price action has occurred alongside a bull market in the broader averages that’s been acting, more or less, like a turbo-powered mustang. But could Ford be on the verge of finally turning the corner?

As I personally wrote back in early March, the road ahead does look strong for Ford stock. For one, Ford is the first auto company that’s set a firm target date of 2021 for rolling out fully autonomous vehicles into the market.

Secondly, Ford’s focus on becoming a more nimble auto company with an eye on increased manufacturing efficiency means when the inevitable cyclical sales decline occurs, Ford will be ready.

The point is, it’s not the end of the road for Ford stock or that matter. That’s not to say Ford’s value-alluring multiples and juicy dividend couldn’t come under pressure. Likewise, don’t hold your breath that Ford will ever have the appeal of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with traders.

But there does come a time when a stock looks good for a test drive — and Ford exudes that right now.

Ford Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge Looking at the weekly chart, I’m reminded of some moderate optimism on my part, anticipating shares were bottoming back in early March.

Prior, a tight consolidation near $12.50 following a “government work” i.e. close enough, February – November 2016 double bottom around $11 in Ford looked like a sufficiently strong platform in our technical opinion for shares to finally rally.

I was clearly wrong on the price action, although the strategy selection in Ford’s options was a good deal stronger.

