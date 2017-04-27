How to Trade Nike Inc (NKE) Stock When It’s Vulnerable

For a long while consensus has been that the retail sector is where smart money doesn’t go. This toxicity stems from the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) effect on traditional retail. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) often gets swept up with this meme trade even when not likely deserved and I usually take advantage of temporary weakness.

A couple of weeks ago, even though I knew that Nike stock was technically vulnerable, I shared a bullish trade that created income of thin air. After a nice dip earlier today, I want to reload long in a similar fashion.

Fundamentally, NKE is so large that the basics don’t change much in this short a period of time. So I will continue with the assumption that the company prospects are solid and it would be reasonable to expect that management will be able to deliver close to what it promises.



Click to Enlarge Technically, I do have to worry about the potential of losing $54.50, which has twice served as support and this would be the third test of it. If lost, it would likely invite more technical sellers and NKE stock could lose another $2 from there. This is not a forecast, but I do have to account for the possibility of it happening.

I am not a fan of chasing price or catching falling knives. At this point, NKE looks like a falling knife, so I won’t risk $55 of my money here and without any room for error. Instead I will use options for today’s bullish setup, so I can build some buffer from current levels. This is especially important since markets are at all time highs.

The Trade: Sell the NKE Jan 2018 $47.50 naked put and collect $1.50 per contract. This is a bullish trade that requires NKE stock to stay above my sold strike, so I can retain maximum gains. Theoretically I have a 90% chance of that happening thanks to a 13% buffer from current price.

Selling naked puts is dangerous. It comes with commitments as I would be put the stock at that price should NKE fall below it and I would then accrue losses below $46 per share. So for a more palpable risk profile I can change this into a credit put spread instead.

The Alternate: Sell the NKE Jan 2018 $47.50/$45 credit put spread where I still have a 90% chance of success to yield 20% on risk. Compare that with buying the stock now, risking $55 per share, and needing it to rally 20% to $66 just to match the this trade’s yield.

Selling options is risky, however, especially when markets are near all-time highs, so I only risk what I can afford to lose.

Learn options as easy as 1-2-3 in a personal 1on1 webinar here. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can follow him on Twitter at @racernic and stocktwits at @racernic.