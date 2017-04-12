How to Wrangle Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock for Profits

Is recent stock weakness in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) offering investors an early warning to make an exit? Or is this a bullish opportunity to buy? Today, we’ll look at the current setup in AMD stock, then present a strategy that will provide profits without piling on the risk.

It has been just more than a month since I last penned a mostly optimistic take and strategy on AMD. Shares of Advanced Micro are mostly unchanged for the period, but beneath the surface, there has been a good deal of price volatility to ponder.

The most striking catalyst during this period was a surprising initiation from Goldman Sachs. Last week, the firm slapped AMD stock with a “sell” rating and $11 price target roughly 20% below the prior night’s close. The bearish coverage was good enough to send shares more than 6% lower in a single session.

Analyst Toshiya Hari did note many improvements at AMD under the stewardship of CEO Lisa Su. In his view, product launches, cost management and deleveraging of the company’s balance sheet have all been well-executed. However, given 2016’s substantial 300%-plus gain and relatively steep multiple, Hari warned strongly that Advanced Micro Devices was also “priced for perfection.”

Also, analysts expect that an unfavorable price war with both Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) would occur at Advanced Micro’s expense.

Is it time to listen to Goldman? One could use it as a starting point. However, Goldman’s calls — beyond their short-term influence — aren’t exactly the gold standard. I’d prefer to look at what others have to say and maintain an open mind.

Click to Enlarge Advanced Micro Devices is far from a momentum play right now — at least in the bullish direction. Stochastics are oversold, and an uptrend line of around six months in duration has been broken.

Shares could always snap back aggressively with a bullish earnings reaction. But for now, Goldman’s knockdown of AMD stock essentially pulled the rug out from what had been a nicely-developing momentum situation.

Maybe Goldman is, as alum and CNBC personality James Cramer suggests, merely “taking away the punchbowl” for AMD — but a company that remains on track to grow its business and capture market share?

