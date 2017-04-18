How Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Just Might Make You Some Money

While I use Twitter, I am not a fan of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), simply because it’s not easy to love a company that doesn’t make any money and yet keeps raising debt to match its asset growth.

The last time I addressed TWTR stock, I wrote it had “fooled the suckers again.” The shares started the year strong, gaining almost 15% through February 8, but then the earnings came out. That was February 10.

Since then the shares have lost another 12.6%. The market cap has fallen to $10.4 billion. The negative view has become universal, as in Tom Taulli’s latest, where he insists there is no turnaround in sight. Or Josh Enomoto’s suggestion that you put the nightmare to bed.

There may be no turnaround in sight, but there could be a profit coming for someone. Could you be that someone? Let’s see.

Seeking Mr. Profit

Many of the negative moves cited by Taulli seem aimed at stripping the company down to a profitable core. Executives have left. The company has installed machine learning to make finding relevant feeds self-service. And, they have moved to remove “fake news” and abuse from the feeds.

But that’s not all: Twitter has shut down Vine, sold Fabric and is now down to only the main micro-blogging service and Periscope, a live streaming app.

Rather than look for horizontal growth, the company is trying to expand vertically, monetizing the assets it has. Advertising engagements are increasing while the company’s cost per ad is decreasing. This is especially obvious to U.S. users, 20% of the total, because ads run to us represent 60% of the company’s revenues.

The company is also adapting what it learns about U.S. monetization to the rest of its user base. The growth rate on international revenue, from a small base, is faster than that of U.S. revenue.

You can see the result by looking inside the numbers. Cash flow from operations has risen from $162.8 million in the first quarter of last year to $763.1 million in the fourth quarter. Total cash flow fell substantially, year-over-year, but that’s because the company flat-lined its financing. The drain from its investments is decreasing, and that positive cash flow is all from operations. If it can keep things moving that way, and there seems no reason why it can’t, they might break even one day.

What good would that do?

