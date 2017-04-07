Hyundai, Kia Recall 2017: 1.5 Million Cars at Risk of Engine Failure

Hyundai and Kia have issued a series of recalls that will help to fix an engine problem with their vehicles.

Source: Hyundai

Around 1.48 million cars are being recalled around the globe, including 1.19 million cars and sport utility vehicles in the United States, 114,187 in Canada and 171,348 in South Korea.

The engine issue that these cards have could increase the risk of a crash, according to safety regulators from all three nations. The cars being recalled include Hyundai’s Sonata and Santa Fe, as well as Kia’s Optima, Sorento and Sportage models.

An analyst estimates that the recall could be quite pricy, setting the companies back 250 billion won (roughly $220.19 million). The recall couldn’t come at a worse time as both company’s have been struggling with their sales figures in all three countries.

Hyundai is based out of South Korea and the company’s current offerings include the 2017 Elantra, the 2017 Sonata and the 2017 Azera. Additionally, the automotive company is selling a hybrid Ioniq car that is among the most fuel efficient vehicles around the globe.

Kia excels in a number of different types of vehicles as well, including cars, SUVs, hybrids and minivans. Its hybrid and electric vehicle options include the 2017 Optima Hybrid, the 2017 Optima Plug-in Hybrid and a Niro and Soul Electric Vehicle options.

It is unclear how many of the vehicles recalled are affecting each company.