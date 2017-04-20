IHG Hotels Data Breach: Holiday Inn, Crown Plaza, 10 Others Affected

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE: IHG ) has been hit with a data breach that is bigger than previously reported.

At first, it was believed that the invasion of privacy that hackers created only affected about a dozen IHG locations, but new data reveals that the figure is closer to 1,200 hotels, making up nearly a third of the 3.925 locations it owns around the world.

The chain owns a number of well-known brands, including Holiday Inn, Crown Plaza, Kimpton and about nine more. Cybersecurity firm KrebsOnSecurity said that that number could actually be higher.

The breach reportedly hit the company’s servers between September 2016 and December 29, 2016, but it is possible that the breach lasted all the way up until March of the current year.

IHG created a tool that allows you to search for the locations that were affected by the breach, just so you know whether or not it is possible that your information was targeted if you traveled to one of its locations between the aforementioned span.

So far, there is no evidence that the stolen information — which was mostly credit card numbers — was used for malicious purposes. The card number was taken, along with the expiration dote and security number of each of these cards.

It is unclear exactly how many IHG customers were affected by the data breach.

IHG stock rose 1.3% on Thursday.