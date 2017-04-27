3 Infrastructure Stocks That Will Finally Realize Their Trump Potential

Donald Trump made big promises for infrastructure spending during the campaign. Some might even call them “yuge!” But the reality since taking office has been — unlike Mr. Trump’s hands, of course — a little more diminutive. Large-scale plans have yet to be announced, and the president’s attention has been mostly on healthcare and tax reform. Infrastructure hasn’t been a major priority. A formal proposal isn’t expected until May at the soonest.

Source: Shutterstock

It’s pretty normal for expectations to get a little ahead of themselves for a new president, as the real world of deal making and negotiations is never easy or straightforward. And Trump’s infrastructure plans will likely face resistance from budget hawks in Congress who are concerned that the budget deficit — which has been generally shrinking since 2009 — will explode higher if Congress opens the floodgates to infrastructure spending.

We’ll see how it all shakes out soon enough. But in the meantime, I’d like to recommend three infrastructure stocks that should do well under Trump regardless of what happens with his formal infrastructure plans.

Next Page