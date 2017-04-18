International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock Punished After Dismal First Quarter

It’s the same story for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) — that is, declining growth. This is certainly odd since the company is targeting massive opportunities, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Yet, as seen with the latest earnings report, the company has suffered another decline on the top line, off 1.3% to $18.16 billion on a year-over-year basis.
This marks the 20th consecutive drop! As should be no surprise, IBM stock is off about 4% in after-hours trading. This puts the year-to-date return at -2%.
But the top line was not the only issue with the latest quarter. IBM also reported a 13% drop in profits to $1.8 billion. Although, there was a silver lining: When excluding various one-time items, earnings came to $2.38 a share, which beat the Street by three cents a share.
Yet, this is little comfort for investors. After all, they have waited a long while for the restructuring to take hold.
Return for more analysis later.
Tom Taulli runs the InvestorPlace blog IPO Playbook as well as OptionExercise.com, which provides interactive tools & services for employee stock options of pre/post IPO companies. Follow him on Twitter at @ttaulli. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.