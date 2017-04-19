Why Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Is Surging Today

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG ) shares popped on Wednesday as the company unveiled its latest earnings data yesterday.

Tuesday after the bell saw the maker of da Vinci robot surgery systems reported adjusted earnings of $5.09 per share for its first quarter of fiscal 2017. The same figure a year ago amounted to $4.42 per share.

Meanwhile, Intuitive Surgical was expected to earn $4.93 per share according to analysts, also on an adjusted basis. Revenue tallied up to $674 million, which was better than the $669.7 million that Wall Street had called for, as well as the $595 million posted a year ago.

The company revealed that it shipped 133 units of its da Vinci robot surgery systems, which perform human tasks with more precision and without wearing out. A year ago, Intuitive Surgical sold 110 units of its da Vinci robot systems in the same period.

“We are pleased with broad-based da Vinci procedure growth during the first quarter and are encouraged by trends in key global markets and our U.S. general surgery business,” CEO Dr. Gary Guthart said in a statement Tuesday.

The da Vinci robot surgery system was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000 in order to offer assistance in surgery in the least invasive way possible.

The number of da Vinci procedures rose by nearly 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.

ISRG shares surged 6.8% during regular trading hours Wednesday.