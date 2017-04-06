It’s Time to Switch Wireless Carriers to Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

As the U.S. wireless telecom backbone has evolved since its infancy of the late 1990s, the game, save for a few minor players, has been dominated by two companies: AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ).

Combined, the two own about 65% of the U.S. market. With 142.7 million subscribers, Verizon holds the top spot over AT&T’s 131.8 million customers.

It’s also common knowledge that the stocks of both companies are perennial favorites among dividend investors. Many hold both in their portfolios. After all, it makes sense to own both number one and two. But does it make more sense to hold just one of them?

At first glance, the two stocks look almost identical. As of this writing, T shares trade around $41.50 with a 4.7% dividend yield, while VZ shares seem a little pricier at about $49.20 per share with a 4.7% yield.

But a look underneath the hood on both stocks tells a much different story.

Here’s what I found.

Stronger Signal?

AT&T Verizon Two-Year ROE 11.66% 95.90% Two-Year Div. Payout Ratio 97.13% 47.70% Two-Year EPS Growth 43.50% 27.02% Two-Year Avg. Total Return 18.60% 12.00%

While AT&T’s earnings per share (EPS) growth blew past Verizon’s, driving the total return numbers up with it, the real question is what will growth look like going forward and how sustainable is it?

Based on Verizon’s return on equity (ROE) and dividend payout ratio, I’m going with Verizon.

ROE is the amount of net income returned as a percentage of shareholder equity. The metric seeks to measure a company’s profitability by showing the amount of profit that business has generated with the money shareholders have invested. Comparing the two-year average annual ROE of both T and VZ, VZ was 722% more profitable than T.

Another “tell,” as they say in poker, is the dividend payout ratio. A company’s dividend payout ratio is the percentage of retained earnings paid out to common shareholders in the form of dividends. While a good measure of how shareholder-friendly a company may be, this ratio is also an indication of how well the company handles its cash.

